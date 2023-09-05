Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 36,902 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,222. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

