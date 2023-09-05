Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515,321 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,195,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,499. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

