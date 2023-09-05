Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.88 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $194.33. 264,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $197.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

