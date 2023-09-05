Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $51.90 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $51,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.23. 401,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.97.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
