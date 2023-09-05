Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $41.13 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,176,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 114,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

