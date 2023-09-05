Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $47,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 210.2% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

LRCX traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $706.12. The company had a trading volume of 158,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,811. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.64. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

