Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

