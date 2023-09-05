Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 943,117 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Centene worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Centene by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 1,174,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

