Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $31.60. 2,745,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.