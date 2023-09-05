ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.42

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 16549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

