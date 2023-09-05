Euler Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $43.42 million and $229,110.24 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00010120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

