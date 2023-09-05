EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Shares Sold by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVE remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

