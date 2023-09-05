Everdome Tops One Day Trading Volume of $551,903.64 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $551,903.64 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

