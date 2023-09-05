Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Excelsior Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Excelsior Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Excelsior Capital alerts:

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.