Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Connolly Sarah T.’s 6th Largest Position

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,061,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

