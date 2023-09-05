Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,386 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 9,989,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,020. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $459.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

