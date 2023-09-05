Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fastenal worth $50,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fastenal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,724. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

