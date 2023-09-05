Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $104.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.