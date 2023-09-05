FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

FDX stock opened at $260.97 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.85 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

