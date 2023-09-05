Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

FERG stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

