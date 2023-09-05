Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $368.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $308.32 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

