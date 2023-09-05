Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.78. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,631 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.