Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.78. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
