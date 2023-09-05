First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First American Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

