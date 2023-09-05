First Niles Financial, Inc. (FNFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 22nd

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNFI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

