First Niles Financial, Inc. (FNFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 22nd

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNFI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
About First Niles Financial
