Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 2.6 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock worth $97,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.