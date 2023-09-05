FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

FMC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,296. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

