FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

