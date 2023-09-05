FORA Capital LLC Acquires 9,806 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 240.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

