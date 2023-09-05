FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 165.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chord Energy by 333.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $167.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

