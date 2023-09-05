FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

