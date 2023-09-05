FORA Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.