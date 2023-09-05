FORA Capital LLC Buys 756 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Atkore Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

