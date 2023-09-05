FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,105 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1 %

DUOL stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,106 shares of company stock valued at $16,709,796. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.