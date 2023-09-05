FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,665 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,084 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.