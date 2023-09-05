FORA Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 376.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

