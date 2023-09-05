FORA Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 299.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 423.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 601,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.