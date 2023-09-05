FORA Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE O opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.