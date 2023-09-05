FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

