FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.