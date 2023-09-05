FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CINF opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

