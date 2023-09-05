FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

