FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

