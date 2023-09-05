FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 52,578 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Cameco stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

