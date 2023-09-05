FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.