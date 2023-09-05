FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,601 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

