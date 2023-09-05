FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $279,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,754. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -812.24, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

