FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in ON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in ON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONON opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

