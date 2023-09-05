FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 253,031 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,271.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

