Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.96% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $257,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 156,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,578. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,409,480. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

