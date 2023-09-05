Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,022,676 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $208,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 478,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,604. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

